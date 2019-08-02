The acquired businesses produce custom tube, pipe and profile extrusions and injection moulded products

Image: Pexco has acquired American Extruded Plastics and American Injection Molding. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

North American speciality plastics extruder Pexco has acquired American Extruded Plastics (AEP) and American Injection Molding (AIM) for an undisclosed sum.

Operating on the same facility in Greensboro of North Carolina, AEP and AIM have been providing plastic extrusion and injection moulding solutions since more than 35 and 25 years, respectively.

Pexco CEO Sam Patel said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome AEP-AIM to the Pexco family. They are well known for their dedication to quality and precision, making them an exceptional fit for our organisation.

“The addition of molded plastics to our existing base of core competencies aligns well with our ongoing desire to broaden Pexco’s overall value proposition by providing integrated solutions to our customers.”

Currently, AEP and AIM offer products to a diverse group of end markets such as packaging, consumer goods, life sciences and diagnostics, telecommunications, agriculture, automotive and construction.

AEP and AIM are major manufacturers of custom tube, pipe and profile extrusions and injection moulded products

In 1984, AEP began operations with an aim of raising plastics extrusion from an art to a science. In 1993, AEP entered into the area of injection moulding to expand the availability of enhanced capabilities to customers under one roof.

Pexco owner Marshall Eakes said: “Pexco’s reputation, scale, and well-established history in custom extrusion creates an excellent partnership for our organization and for our customers, providing an outstanding platform for strategic future growth.”

Pexco has executed on multiple acquisitions since 2009 to become one of the major custom industrial extrusion companies in North America. In 2018, global private equity group AEA Investors acquired Pexco.

In 2017, Kohlberg & Company has agreed to acquire Pexco, a North American speciality plastics manufacturer, from Odyssey Investment Partners.

Pexco is involved in the designing and fabrication of custom extruded plastics products. It offers standard and speciality parts and components to manufacturers and end-users for a broad range of custom applications, including the speciality industrial, lighting, traffic safety, fence, filtration and electrical insulation industries.