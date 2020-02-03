Pexco kicks off 2020 with acquisition of NDM Marking Systems

Pexco acquires NDM Marking Systems. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Pexco LLC, a North American specialty plastics extruder, announced the acquisition of NDM Marking Systems (NDM), based in Jasper, Georgia. Founded in 2015, NDM produces a variety of delineator posts used by transportation authorities, utility companies and contractors among others.

Pexco CEO Sam Patel stated, “We are very excited about the NDM acquisition, as it will open new opportunities for Pexco’s Traffic Division. The NDM acquisition made perfect sense, as it filled a gap in our product offering.”

Since 2009, Pexco has executed on multiple acquisitions as it has grown into the largest custom industrial extrusion company in North America.

Pexco was acquired in 2018 by AEA Investors, the global private equity group. The purchase of NDM represents Pexco’s sixth acquisition under its new ownership. Patel stated that “We remain firmly committed to the ongoing search for acquisitions that fit our core objectives and expand our suite of capabilities as the largest custom plastics solutions provider in North America.”

Source: Company Press Release