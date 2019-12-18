The new reusable carton demonstrates Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs’ commitment to sustainable packaging

Image: Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs reusable carton flats for loose eggs. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Pete and Gerry’s Organics.

US-based organic egg brand Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs has unveiled reusable egg carton in a bid to minimise the environmental impacts of its packaging.

The new reusable egg carton is currently in pilot at Co-Op Food Stores in New Hampshire and Vermont.

The reusable cartons are produced by using recycled, durable and BPA-free plastic, which can be washed at home and reused repeatedly.

Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs is said to join some of the major global consumer packaged goods companies trialling reusable packaging, including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Nestle and Unilever.

Pete and Gerry’s is currently selling the reusable cartons at a retail price of $2.99. Consumers can repeatedly fill from the Pete and Gerry’s display of loose eggs that are discounted from a standard dozen, enabling the reusable carton to pay for itself over time.

The company is also motivating consumers to recycle its cartons or participate in the company’s carton Take Back Programme.

Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs CEO Jesse Laflamme said: “While we are confident in the sustainability of our current carton, which is made from 100% recycled plastic and has less environmental impact than the Styrofoam or moulded pulp cartons used by conventional egg brands, we continue to challenge ourselves to find even better ways to improve our environmental stewardship.

“Reusable cartons are a logical next step in our ongoing commitment to sustainability, moving consumer behaviour from recycling to reuse. We plan to expand this program in 2020 to reach even more consumers and amplify the program’s impact with major retailers clamouring for this type of sustainable innovation.”

Pete and Gerry’s Organics, a certified B-Corporation, provides freshest organic free range eggs to the consumers. It has been raising chickens for three generations.

