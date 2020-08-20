Zooplus is using Mondi’s pre-made FlexiBag Recyclable and BarrierPack Recyclable form-fill-and-seal (FFS) reel material for its new products

Zooplus’ own brand ‘Wolf of Wilderness’ introduced in Mondi’s recyclable packaging. (Credit: Mondi)

European pet food online retailer Zooplus has launched new dry dog food product line in Mondi’s recyclable, sustainable packaging.

Mondi is supplying the pre-made FlexiBag Recyclable and BarrierPack Recyclable form-fill-and-seal (FFS) reel material the new flavours of Zooplus’ premium pet food brand ‘Wolf of Wilderness’.

Zooplus Wolf of Wilderness senior product manager Dominik Mayer said: “The success of ‘Wolf of Wilderness’ shows that we have our finger on the pulse for species-appropriate, convenient and high-quality food that dogs love.

“That is why Mera Tiernahrung, who has been contributing to our success for years, manufactures the dog food. As a consequence, we only considered a sustainable and high-quality solution to package the new flavours.”

Zooplus seeks to meet growing demand from consumers for sustainable packaging

The new product line is being launched in recyclable packaging to meet growing demand from consumers for sustainable packaging.

Mondi EcoSolutions project manager Thomas Kahl said: “Mondi leverages its customer-centric EcoSolutions approach to create sustainable packaging by design without compromising on quality.

“By applying our extensive materials knowledge we were able to replicate the look without the use of any metallic substances to produce recyclable packaging.”

Recently, Mondi has introduced NextLiner, what it claims to be the world’s first sustainable polycoated kraft (PCK) release liner.

The NextLiner, which is being launched on a global scale, uses a recycled base paper and a coating made from renewable resources.

As part of its commitment to contribute to a better world, Mondi is frequently conducting testing and developing more sustainable release liner alternatives and recycling-related technologies.