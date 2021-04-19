The new Beefeater gin cans have been given a new look and feel to match the brand’s new packaging across the range

The Beefeater gin cans will be rolled out to the wider off-trade from May 2021. (Credit: Pernod Ricard)

Pernod Ricard UK has introduced three new ready-to-drink (RTD) Beefeater gin cans in the country following a trial in two other markets.

The three new RTD varieties include Beefeater London Dry Gin & Tonic, Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin & Tonic and Beefeater Blood Orange & Tonic.

The new cans were trialled in May last year in markets, including Australia and Ireland. They have been given a new look and feel to match the brand’s new packaging across the range.

With an ABV of 4.9%, the 25cl, slimline cans are available across convenience and will be rolled out to the wider off-trade from next month. They are available at RRP of £2.

The company stated that 2021 has already been a significant year for Beefeater supported by innovation and investment. This includes the introduction of new and more sustainable packaging across its range, a new flavour, Beefeater Peach & Raspberry, and a multi-million-pound campaign.

Pernod Ricard UK off-trade channel director Chris Shead said: “Post-lockdown, with new measures in place, consumers will continue to socialise more outdoors and will be looking for that sophisticated drink from their favourite bar.

“The new cans are the perfect blend, created by Master Distiller Desmond Payne MBE, and will recruit new consumers wishing to try our Gin before they buy it.

“Beefeater’s target audience of 25-34-year-olds are always looking out for the latest trend and keen to socialise with quality drinks either at home or outdoors, and the new Beefeater RTD cans will support them in this quest.”