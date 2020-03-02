The new Dayventure tumblers are provided with excess heat and cold retention capabilities

Pelican Products has launched new Dayventure tumblers (Credit: PRNewswire / Pelican Products)

Behrman Capital portfolio company Pelican Products has expanded its drinkware product portfolio with the introduction of new rugged-and-ready tumblers.

Designed to tolerate the difficulties of everyday life, the new Pelican Dayventure tumblers are provided in three sizes such as 10-ounce, 16-ounce, and 22-ounce.

With excess heat and cold retention capabilities, the new tumblers help hot and ice water stay heat and cold for a long time.

Dayventure tumblers include feature insulated leak-proof locking lid

Suitable for adventurers, students and commuters, the Dayventure tumblers feature insulated leak-proof locking lid that helps keep liquids safely inside.

The tumbler is provided with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel, which is vacuum-sealed and double-walled to resist the regular bumps and drops of everyday life.

Pelican’s tumblers also feature sweat-proof powder finish, advanced design and built-in loop for easy backpack attachment.

The company is providing Dayventure tumblers in five colours, including black, canyon red, pacific blue, silver, and seafoam.

In February, Pelican BioThermal acquired New Mexico-based temperature-controlled packaging solutions manufacturer NanoCool for an undisclosed sum.

Pelican Products is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts.

The company supplies its products to professionals in different markets such as industrial, consumer, safety, law enforcement, defence/military, aerospace, entertainment.

With operations in 26 countries, Pelican manages 24 international sales offices and seven manufacturing facilities across the globe.