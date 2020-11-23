The new products have been designed to help meet the growing need for temperature ranges and payload capacities to bring Covid-19 vaccines to market

Pelican BioThermal’s deep-frozen shipper. (Credit: Pelican BioThermal)

Temperature-controlled packaging provider Pelican BioThermal has expanded its deep-frozen product range to meet Covid-19 vaccine shipping requirements.

The new products, which offer deep-frozen options, include Crēdo Cube, CoolGuard Advance, CoolPal Flex, Sherpa Systems, Crēdo Xtreme and Crēdo Cargo shippers.

The new products have been designed to help meet the growing need for increased deep-frozen temperature ranges and payload capacities to bring Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics to the market.

Pelican said that the new packaging offers temperature-controlled options with temperature ranging from minus 80 degrees Celsius to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Available in parcel and pallet sizes, the new product line offers both single-use and reusable temperature-controlled shippers.

The firm is also making available many of the new temperature-controlled shipper to customers, through the Crēdo on Demand rental programme.

Pelican BioThermal development and engineering worldwide new product vice-president Greg Wheatley said: “We know that pharmaceutical companies are in all phases of the development process for vaccines and therapeutics and working tirelessly to bring safe and effective drug products to market quickly.

“Our engineering team matched this urgency to ensure they have the correct temperature-controlled packaging to meet them where they’re at in drug development for the pandemic recovery, from discovery to distribution.”

In order to provide frozen payload protection with durations from 72 hours to more than 144 hours, the company’s deep-frozen products make use of phase change material (PCM) and dry ice systems.

The payload capacities of parcel shippers range from 1 to 96 litres and 371 to 1,686 litres capacity for pallet shippers, Pelican noted.

Pelican BioThermal’s new deep-frozen solutions can be used for short-term vaccine storage, redirect courier transport of vaccines from freezer farm hubs to daily vaccine replenishment and immunization locations.

