AMB, based in San Daniele, mainly focuses on developing sustainable and recyclable plastic packaging solutions

Peak Rock Capital has completed the acquisition of food packaging company AMB. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Peak Rock Capital affiliate has completed the acquisition of Italian food packaging products and services provider AMB.

The company wrapped up the acquisition in collaboration with AMB’s founders and current owners Marin family and the management team of AMB.

Based in San Daniele, AMB offers rigid, flexible, printed and laminated films for the customers in the food and food packaging industry.

AMB CEO Bruno Marin said: “The investment by Peak Rock is another huge step in our growth plans, perhaps the largest in our Company’s history. Over the past 50 years, AMB has become a leader in its space through innovation, talented people and an unwavering focus on our defined vision.”

AMB provides design, prototyping, tooling, and manufacturing services to the food manufacturers and packaging thermoformers.

The company, which has expertise in food-grade recycled plastic, mainly focuses on the development of sustainable and recyclable plastic packaging solutions.

With more than 430 employees, AMB conducts operations across multiple European markets, including the UK and Germany.

Peak Rock CEO Anthony DiSimone said: “This transaction exemplifies Peak Rock’s extensive experience in investing in founder and family-owned companies.

“Given our deep expertise in the packaging segment, we will continue to seek additional platform investments in the industry across Europe and North America, as well as add-on acquisitions that we believe could benefit from our ability to drive rapid growth and improve performance.”

In December last year, A.P. Møller Holding agreed to acquire Denmark-based food packaging solutions provider Faerch, which manufactures products using 100% post-consumer recycled content.