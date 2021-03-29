SQUARELY crafts and sells a series of beautiful plant boxes which help to enhance the indoor working climate with minimal effort and maintenance

PCR Container from Berry Superfos supports sustainable design. (Credit: Berry Global Inc)

Elegant plant boxes from Danish start-up company SQUARELY feature UniPak containers from Berry Superfos which incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

SQUARELY crafts and sells a series of beautiful plant boxes which help to enhance the indoor working climate with minimal effort and maintenance. The outer design is made from leftover wood, such as from high-end furniture products, while the inside contains a water tank, a capillary self-watering system and the UniPak box, into which the plant is placed. Importantly, the UniPak solution incorporates 30% recycled PP (polypropylene).

CEO and Architect Agne Szwarczewska is the originator of SQUARELY. She is very content with the recent collaboration with Berry Superfos. Previously, SQUARELY collected used UniPak plastic containers in the appropriate size mainly from Copenhagen restaurants. The containers were then sorted and cleaned to become the inner waterproof lining of the wooden plant boxes. However, this process required time, transportation, and lots of water, which is resource intensive.

Agne Szwarczewska therefore got in touch with Berry Superfos directly to explore other options and found the ideal fit:

“As Berry Superfos sources huge amounts of clean post-consumer recycled material for producing new packaging products, it is a much better solution to purchase the UniPak container with PCR directly from Berry Superfos,” she explains. “It is a perfect match and an integral part of our sustainable plant boxes. The containers are clean, come in the right size and are ready to be included in our plant boxes. This is a clear advantage, as the new supply chain setup greatly improves our production efficiency.”

The incorporation of recycled material into the UniPak container is an important part of Berry’s Impact 2025 sustainability strategy and underlines the company’s commitment to work with customers to help meet and exceed their sustainability goals.

“Plastic is a valuable resource; developing containers with recycled content demonstrates how the material can contribute to the circular economy while still offering the versatility to create practical and functional solutions,” comments Nordic Regional Director Søren Marcussen of Berry Superfos. “As such, the UniPak container has provided the ideal complement for these sustainable plant boxes.”

The plant boxes are available in a variety of natural colours and textures, and are shipped to Europe, with Denmark, Germany and UK as the top three markets.

SQUARELY has a successful online shop which, during the pandemic, proved to be vital.

“Like almost any business, we were affected by the lockdown in 2020, yet these days we see a growing interest for our indoor climate offerings,” Agne Szwarczewska concludes.

“Lots of people want to create a pleasant working space for their home office or use plants in boxes to outline the office space. Also, several companies buy our products to ameliorate the indoor climate or to add zest to a recreational outdoor area. We are very pleased to contribute to this with our products and look forward to continuing our journey with Berry Superfos as our trusted supplier.”

Source: Company Press Release