Image: The deal will allow Paper Converting Machine Company to widen its range of solutions to include digital printing. Photo: courtesy of Barry-Wehmiller Companies.

Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC), part of the Barry-Wehmiller Converting Solutions Platform, has acquired RDP Marathon and IPT Digital to expand its offering.

Through the partnership with RDP Marathon and IPT Digital, PCMC intends to offer systems that convert existing presses into high-speed digital printing platforms.

The acquisition is also expected to help PCMC in broadening its capabilities and reach across multiple packaging markets. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

PCMC plans to reach across multiple packaging markets

PCMC said that the addition of the innovative technology will accelerate its growth in current markets while supporting expansion into new markets, particularly the folded carton business.

PCMC president Stan Blakney said: “We’re eager to have RDP Marathon and IPT Digital join the PCMC family.

“As we look to augment our print business, their expertise will enable us to quickly break into new markets and diversify our product portfolio. Digital printing continues to experience substantial growth, and we’re excited to enter into that market through this acquisition.”

Barry-Wehmiller chairman and CEO Bob Chapman said: “We are thrilled to partner with RDP Marathon and IPT Digital, as this investment highlights our commitment to advancing the technology and service we can provide for current and future customers, while cultivating our unique culture of care and collaboration.”

In June 2019, PCMC said that it will join forces with Barry-Wehmiller’s bag converting equipment maker Hudson-Sharp.

At present, Hudson-Sharp is under BW Flexible Systems, the flexible packaging machinery division of BW Packaging Systems, Barry-Wehmiller’s packaging equipment platform.

Effective from 1 October 2019, Hudson-Sharp will become a part of PCMC and Barry-Wehmiller’s converting equipment platform.

PCMC, which became part of the Barry-Wehmiller family in 2005, is specialised in the designing and manufacturing of high-performance converting machinery for the tissue, nonwovens and package-printing industries across the world.

The company produces rewinding, laminating, printing, embossing, perforating and packaging equipment for tissue and towels folding and converting machines as well as flexographic printing presses and laser anilox cleaners for the flexible-packaging, prime-label and carton-converting industries.