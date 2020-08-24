PCI Pharma Services provides a range of integrated pharmaceutical supply chain solutions to its customers

Kohlberg and Mubadala have agreed to acquire majority interest in PCI Pharma Services.

Kohlberg and Mubadala Investment have signed an agreement to purchase a majority stake in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical global supply chain solutions provider PCI Pharma Services for an undisclosed sum.

Partners Group has agreed to divest its majority equity interest in PCI on behalf of its clients and besides its investment partners Thomas Lee Partners and Frazier Healthcare Partners.

Partners Group will hold a minority equity interest in PCI following the divestment to Kohlberg and Mubadala.

KohIberg partner Chris Anderson said: “We identified PCI through our Outsourced Pharmaceutical Services White Paper, and our larger industry practice in Pharmaceutical and Medical Products & Services, as a best-in-class company led by a premier management team.”

Based in Philadelphia of Pennsylvania, PCI offers integrated pharmaceutical supply chain solutions ranging from the earliest stages of drug development through to commercial launch.

The company also supports ongoing supply with global capabilities on drug development and manufacturing, as well as offers clinical trial services and commercial packaging services.

PCI offers primary and secondary packaging services to meet the requirements of each global market need including brand and generic ethical pharmaceuticals, biotech medicines, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products, specialised requirements for medical devices and specialty pharmaceutical products.

With around 3900 employees across the world, PCI manages 25 GMP facilities in six countries.

KohIberg and Mubadala aim to collaborate with PCl’s management team headed by CEO Salim Haffar to add specific capabilities and geographies to the acquired business.

The future capabilities of the business comprise sterile fill-finish of injectables and advancing high potent and specialised manufacturing, as well as geographic expansion into Asia and greater Europe.

PCI CEO Salim Haffar said: “PCI teams have embarked on a purposeful journey over recent years to transform the company by executing a successful growth strategy, providing customers with innovative and integrated supply chain solutions with the industry-leading customer experience by differentiating through investment in global capabilities, operational excellence, technology and our biggest asset, our talented people.”

In June this year, PCI Pharma Services entered into a strategic partnership with pharmaceutical supply service company Experic on clinical and commercial manufacturing, packaging, and supply chain services.