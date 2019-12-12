The investment involves an extension to the contained oral solid dosage form manufacturing facility

Image: PCI has started expansion of Tredegar facility in Wales, UK. Photo: courtesy of Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.

PCI Pharma Services (PCI), a pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical global outsourcing solutions provider, has begun an expansion of its Tredegar facility in Wales, UK to enhance its high potent drug manufacturing and development capabilities, including both clinical and commercial supply.

The investment involves an extension to the world-class, award-winning, contained oral solid dosage form manufacturing facility that will double the large-scale granulation and fluid bed drying capacity. It will also create additional space for new potent handling capabilities, additional analytical, and a small-scale processing area to allow early stage non-GMP processing and formulation. The new space is estimated to be completed by late 2021.

“Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are innovating drug treatments today at a rapid pace and in greater volume. As the market continues to grow, we’ve seen an increasing number of clients look to us to provide manufacturing services across the spectrum of dosage forms,” said Richard Yarwood, Chief Scientific Officer, PCI Pharma Services. “The expansion at Tredegar will double our large-scale manufacturing capacity to ensure that new and existing customers have their development and supply needs met now and in the future.”

The investment in Tredegar follows news earlier this month of the completed expansion to the Rockford, IL facility to include 30,000+ square feet dedicated to Specialty Drug Product Capabilities, with four high potent compound capable suites and three new secondary packaging areas.

“This latest investment in Tredegar is part of our ongoing business strategy to remain flexible in an ever-changing marketplace to better service our clients as they work to deliver life-changing therapies to patients, such as key oncology compounds which require high potent processing expertise,” said Salim Haffar, CEO, PCI Pharma Services. “Growing our manufacturing capabilities in Tredegar demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing and providing this service to clients who need a supply chain partner throughout the entire process, from drug development to commercialization.”

