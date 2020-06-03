The reciprocal agreement enables PCI to access Experic’s advanced powder-filling equipment and capabilities

PCI and Experic have collaborated on packaging and supply chain services. (Credit: moritz320 from Pixabay)

PCI Pharma Services has entered into a strategic partnership with pharmaceutical supply service company Experic on clinical and commercial manufacturing, packaging, and supply chain services.

The deal will allow Experic to access PCI’s clinical and commercial supply chain capabilities. Experic will also benefit from PCI’s significant presence in Europe.

Experic will offer PCI with access to advanced powder-filling equipment and capabilities such as low dose filling for inhalation and other delivery modalities.

Experic CEO Jeff McMullen said: “This exciting partnership with PCI, a leading global outsourcing solutions provider to pharma and biopharma companies, facilitates a rapid expansion of the services we offer to clients.”

The deal allows Experic to access PCI’s integrated full services in the EU

As part of the reciprocal agreement, Experic can access PCI’s integrated full services in the European Union (EU), including the PCI European quality control team.

The clients can access the manufacturing, packaging, storage and delivery services, which facilitate trials in the region.

PCI can use Experic’s advanced manufacturing technologies and filling equipment for micro-dosing via its partnership with Germany-based Harro Höfliger.

Experic’s low dose powder filling capabilities will facilitate the better transition of products from clinical to commercial-scale manufacturing.

PCI Pharma Services CEO Salim Haffar said: “We’re extremely pleased to be working with Experic, whose expertise in dry powder inhalation and other scalable manufacturing solutions will mean added value for our clients and our future as a company.

“Sharing capabilities and collaborating on services will allow our respective differentiators to complement one another, strengthening both companies, and allowing us to provide patients new and better treatments within a complex drug supply chain ecosystem.”

In February this year, PCI acquired Bellwyck Pharma Services, a Canada-based provider of packaging and labelling for clinical trial and commercial drug markets.