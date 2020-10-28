The XPdius Elite 1700 vertical form, fill and seal food packaging machine has been designed for large format bags

The XPdius vertical form fill and seal machine is manufactured by WeighPack Systems. (Credit: congerdesign from Pixabay)

Paxiom Group, a packaging machinery sales and service organisation, has unveiled a new vertical form, fill and seal food packaging machine, named XPdius Elite 1700, for large format bags.

Said to be extremely versatile, the XPdius Elite 1700 vertical bagger is equipped to enable the filling of bags up to 17 inches (430mm) wide x 24 inches (600mm) long. It features film tracking, tool-less removable pull belts, forming tube and film roll.

XPdius Elite 1700 machine can produce up to 3,000 large format bags per hour

Integrated with twin servo motors, the new machine is capable of producing up to 3,000 large format bags per hour.

The new large-format food packaging machine also features drives for its pull belt assembly and horizontal seal jaws. The drives are designed to ensure total control over acceleration, deceleration, and positioning while ensuring high performance throughout production.

The machine’s available options include bag gusset attachment, gas flush, hole punch, tare notch, pivoting bag support, polyethylene sealing assembly, bag tapper for product settling, and lot code printing.

The XPdius vertical form fill and seal machine, which is manufactured by WeighPack Systems, can also be integrated with any auxiliary weigh filling machine including Paxiom’s own PrimoCombi multihead weigher, Star Auger powder filling machine and PrimoLinear net weigh filling machine.

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada in the US, Paxiom represents brands including WeighPack Systems, EndFlex and ValTara SRL.

Operating in eight global locations, Paxiom provides automated packaging machine technologies including weigh filling, vertical bagging, pre-made pouch filling, flow wrapping, cartoning, case erecting, case packing, robotic palletising and automated turnkey solutions.