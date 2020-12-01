UPM BioVerno naphtha, a raw material in Paulig’s coffee packaging, is produced from tall oil

UPM’s sustainable material is tested in Paulig’s coffee packaging. (Credit: UPM)

Finnish food and beverage company Paulig is experimenting UPM BioVerno naphtha as a raw material for its coffee packaging, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The first test batch with Paulig Café New York has been successfully packed and launched to market, said UPM.

UPM BioVerno naphtha has been produced using tall oil, a residue of pulp making, in the UPM Lappeenranta Biorefinery.

More than half of the material used in the new laminate of the Paulig coffee packs is tall oil-based.

UPM Biofuels vice president Panu Routasalo said: “We are committed to replacing fossil-based raw materials with renewable ones. Paulig’s initiative to use our wood-based UPM BioVerno as a raw material in the laminates of their coffee packs is a further step towards creating more circular and sustainable packaging.”

Paulig has climate targets that are approved by the UN’s Science Based Targets initiative. Paulig intends to minimise the greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations by 80% and its value chain by 50% by 2030.

The Finnish food and beverage firm is also planning to use only recyclable packages and made from renewable or recycled materials by 2030. It produces 100 million coffee packs per annum at its Vuosaari roaster.

Paulig strategic packaging development manager Kati Randell said: “Recyclability is currently our focus and we also look for feasible solutions for renewable or recycled packaging materials.

“Even though the carbon footprint of the products comes mainly from the product itself and packaging plays a small role, all these improvements in the packaging contribute to the circularity and climate target of the value chain.”

UPM Biofuels offers renewable and sustainable products for the transport and petrochemical industries. The firm’s bio-based products enable customers to replace fossil raw materials and minimise their carbon footprint.

