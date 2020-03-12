PathWater's sparkling, alkaline and still water lines are reusable, recyclable and refillable aluminium bottles

PATHWATER is disrupting the beverage industry once again by introducing new Sparkling and Alkaline water innovations in sleek and functionally designed refillable bottles. Enhancing their product offerings, PATHWATER’s Sparkling, Alkaline and Still water are now all infused with electrolytes and balanced pH, and housed in a refreshed brushed-aluminum bottle with minimalist branding to further encourage reuse.

The global market for bottled water is projected to reach USD 307.6 billion by 2025, with alkaline and sparkling water making up a large part of the growth trend. Disrupting the rapidly accelerating enhanced water segment with its reusable aluminum bottle, PATHWATER is filling a niche in both the sustainability and beverage markets.

“Our newly enhanced, reusable bottled water and design is disrupting an industry that needs to change in a major way,” says Shadi Bakour, CEO and Co-founder of PATHWATER. “We continue to prove that we can be both functional and sustainable, and we’re proud to showcase the next generation of bottled water, further solidifying ourselves as the leader in the eco-friendly water space.”

Ali Orabi, CMO and Co-founder, adds, “PATHWATER is the bottled water company that is not in the business to sell water. We are trying to solve the single-use plastic bottle crisis, and the only way to solve it is to reuse as much as possible. Other major brands and start-ups have followed the PATH that we started in 2015. We are also encouraging people to shift their habits from constant single-use consumers to refillers and reusers.”

Staying true to PATHWATER’s brand values, the new offerings align with the brand’s mission to end the single-use plastic water bottle crisis in a manner that is stylish, better for consumers, and better for the environment.

Source: Company Press Release