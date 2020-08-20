The new Rapida 76 brings the total number of printing and finishing units from Koenig & Bauer to 101 at Parksons Packaging’s five ultramodern production plants

Officials from Koenig & Bauer and Parksons Packaging. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

Parksons Packaging, an India-based packaging solutions provider, has commissioned a six-colour version Rapida 76 offset printing press from German firm Koenig & Bauer at its undisclosed facility.

The newly installed Rapida 76 brings the total number of printing and finishing units from Koenig & Bauer to 101 across Parksons Packaging’s five ultramodern production plants.

Parksons Packaging chairman Ramesh Kejriwal said: “We can already prepare the unused printing units for the next job while the press is still running the current production job. And as an extra bonus, that also reduces wear on the rollers.

“DriveTronic SPC allows job changeover times to be shortened by 30 to 40 per cent. And the number of jobs which we handle on the new presses has increased by 30 to 35 per cent.”

Parksons Packaging commissioned the first Rapida press in 2005

Parksons Packaging commissioned the first Rapida sheetfed offset press from Koenig & Bauer in 2005.

Serving customers across the country, Parksons Packaging product portfolio includes litho-laminated cartons, liner cartons, transport and retail packaging, shelf-ready displays, promotional and gift packaging, a broad spectrum of custom packaging, beverage cartons and blister packs, among others.

In 2019, Parksons Packaging produced almost 18,000 different articles and processed approximately 100,000 tonnes of paper and board. The firm employs more than 1,700 people.

Recently, Koenig & Bauer announced that Polish printing company Top-Pol has commissioned Rapida RDC 106 rotary die-cutter to boost its operational capacity.

With funding support from the EU, Top-Pol purchased the rotary die-cutter to enable printing of innovative In-Mould Labels (IML) in an offset process.