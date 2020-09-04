The new 100% recyclable PET tray and lid solution is designed for Addo Food’s range of Tesco mini sausage rolls and pasties

Parkside designed new reclosable pack for Addo Food’s range of Tesco mini sausage rolls and pasties. (Credit: Parkside Flexibles Ltd)

Packaging solutions provider Parkside Flexibles has joined forces with Addo Food Group, a UK-based chilled savoury products producer, to develop 100% recyclable PET tray and lid solution to help reduce consumer food waste.

The new sustainable and reclosable pack is designed for Addo Food’s range of Tesco mini sausage rolls and pasties.

It comprises a clear tray and a compatible heat seal lidding film laminate with built-in reclose technology.

Parkside said that the design of the new packaging delivers improved barrier performance, which helps in keeping the product fresher for a longer time.

Additionally, the fully-recyclable and user-friendly pack uses a single polymer design, which is said to be ideal for consumer recycling.

Addo Food Group’s packaging technologist Paul Tomkins said: “We work tirelessly to understand the needs of our customers and by developing this pack with Parkside we know that the ability to open and reclose packs for longer-lasting products delivers greater convenience and helps the consumer reduce food waste at home.”

Parkside’s lid solution designed to retain moisture within the packaging

Parkside said that the new packaging’s innovative reclose feature is designed to retain the moisture within the pack, thus preventing the product from drying once opened. This, in turn, supports consumer in reducing food waste.

Parkside new business development manager Staci Bye said: “This was a great project for us to be involved in and we are incredibly proud of the finished solution which meets two vital consumer trends in terms of sustainability and convenience – something not often achieved in a single design.

“By changing to a heat seal laminate, Addo Food Group has been able to move to a complete PET solution, significantly boosting the recyclability of Tesco packs.”

Last month, Parkside Flexibles partnered with surface protection solutions supplier Touchguard to introduce a new packaging solution featuring an anti-bacterial coating.