Parkside and Optibac have worked together to create compostable pouch for Kids Gummies. (Credit: Parkside Flexibles Ltd)

Optibac, a provider of bacteria supplements in the UK and Ireland, has collaborated with Parkside Flexibles to develop a compostable pouch for Kids Gummies.

Kids Gummies are the new all-natural probiotic supplements for children above three years.

The new packaging, which is a significant step in Optibac’s sustainability path, has been designed for consumer convenience and practicality without any impact on the environment.

The fully home compostable packaging will break down completely within 26 weeks, as well as tested for eco-toxicity and various other criteria against EN 13432 regulations.

Optibac marketing director and co-founder Soraya Janmohamed said: “Consumers are becoming progressively aware of our environmental impact on the planet, and so eco-friendly packaging was crucial for us moving forward.

“It’s been challenging, but this new packaging links closely to our core ethics, and Parkside has been instrumental in achieving one of the project’s key objectives – compostable packaging.”

The new sustainable pouch designed for Optibac is part of the Parkside Park2Nature portfolio.

Parkside has produced a range of Park2Nature sustainable and TUV accredited compostable flexible packaging laminates using renewable resources such as ethically sourced plant fibres.

Parkside stated that the design of sustainable solutions allows brands such as Optibac to offer quality products in sustainable packaging.

Park2Nature portfolio will help provide better product protection across the food supply chain, in addition to offering enhanced shelf-life capabilities and meeting rigorous food hygiene standards.

Parkside new business development manager Staci Bye said: “This was a fascinating project for us to be involved in. Optibac places a real focus on responsible design and their values mirror our own, aligning perfectly with our Park2Nature range.

“This collaboration enabled us to create an innovative, functional and eco-friendly product for them, providing a new sustainable purchasing choice for the consumer.”

In September last year, Parkside introduced a new sustainable packaging portfolio to boost the firm’s recyclability of its existing range of flexible packaging designs for a wide range of markets including food and drink.