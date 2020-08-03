Parkside has applied the Touchguard technology during the print finishing process as a component of a specially formulated solvent–based over lacquer

The new anti-microbial packaging will help fight against Covid-19 pandemic. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Packaging solutions provider Parkside Flexibles has joined forces with surface protection solutions supplier Touchguard to introduce an advanced anti-microbial packaging to better deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new packaging solution, which integrates an antibacterial coating, allows brands to provide protection for consumers against bacteria and viruses, including the novel coronavirus.

The anti–bacterial design includes the integration of the new Touchguard over lacquer to deliver a surface finish, which allows restricting the growth of bacteria.

The silver-based technology enables to apply the coating as water or solvent-based finish. It can be used for various packaging formats such as flow wraps, lidding films and pouches.

Parkside has used the Touchguard technology during the print finishing process as a component of a specially formulated solvent–based over lacquer.

The technology allows to add only pence per square metre to the packaging production process, helping to reduce printing costs.

The coated packaging solution has been widely studied in lab applications

According to the company, the coated packaging solution has been extensively evaluated in lab applications and is observed to be stable and create an environment to make the Covid-19 virus inactive.

Parkside new product development technical manager Mark Shaw said: “Our collaboration with Touchguard has enabled us to create a truly innovative and industry-leading packaging solution that will enable our clients to keep their customers safe.

“The current Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all our lives and it’s important we are all doing what we can to protect ourselves. This new packaging development is supporting that fight.”

In January this year, Parkside Flexibles collaborated with UK-based coffee company Taylors of Harrogate to develop a new packaging solution for the latter’s range of coffee products.