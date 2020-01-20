The new coffee bags feature high barrier triplex foil laminate designed to extend the shelf life of the product

Parkside’s new coffee bags designed for Taylors. (Credit: Parkside Flexibles Ltd)

Packaging solutions specialist Parkside Flexibles has partnered with UK-based coffee company Taylors of Harrogate to develop a new packaging solution for the latter’s range of coffee products.

The new coffee bag developed by Parkside uses high barrier triplex foil laminate to extend the coffee shelf life while maintaining optimum flavour.

Taylors packaging buyer Daniel Fox said: “We launched a project to bring coffee bags in-house and wanted to keep the same user-friendly attributes while maintaining the high-quality of the product.

“We have previously worked with Parkside and know they have an excellent reputation for developing innovative flexible packaging solutions. We’re delighted with results and excited about the consumer response.”

Taylors’ coffee bag features easy-open flow wrap

Featuring easy-open flow wrap, the coffee bags comprise a conventional Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Foil and Polyethylene (PE) high barrier laminate to maintain the product’s quality and shelf-life performance.

Daniel Fox added: “Our family business has long been committed to trading responsibly, but over the last few years we’ve transformed the way we work with our suppliers and growers.

“That means collaborating with key partners such as Parkside to establish long-term relationships that provide us with security, quality and continuous improvement is key to our ethos.”

Printed using high definition flexo press, the bags have an easy-open feature that is created using Parkside’s laser technology Parkscribe.

Parkside business development manager Staci Bye said: “Taylors had heard about our industry-leading packaging designs through previous solutions we had created for the company and approached us with the aim of developing something more convenient for the brand’s range of coffee bags.

“It was a great project to be involved in and we were privileged to help a brand as prestigious as Taylors.”

In 2019, Parkside has introduced a new reclose lidding film for soft fruits, to replace the traditionally used clamshell lid to reduce plastic use.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, the new reclose lidding film is provided in collaboration with packaging supplier Van der Windt Verpakking and Dutch fruit cooperative FruitMasters for punnets of blueberries and strawberries.