An innovative compostable pack created by specialist packaging solutions provider, Parkside, has been awarded first place in the plastic-free category at the Dieline Awards.

Image: Parkside's compostable pack developed for Two Farmers. Photo: courtesy of Parkside Flexibles Limited.

Developed for Hertfordshire-based brand Two Farmers, the solution enabled the company to become the first in the world to use a compostable pack for crisps. Fully accredited by TUV (formerly Vincotte), the pack is designed to break down within 26 weeks in a home compost environment.

The laminate also provides excellent oxygen, aroma and moisture barriers that extend the shelf life of the product, while maintaining optimum flavour.

Paula Birch, Sales Director at Parkside, said: “At Parkside we strive to be leaders in the innovation and development of new sustainable packaging solutions. Winning this award is an extremely proud moment for us and is evidence that our hard work is being recognised across the industry.”

Held annually, the Dieline Awards is a highly regarded scheme in the sector and recognises the absolute best in consumer packaging design across the globe. The Awards also help to bring awareness to the value of well-designed brand packaging.

Birch added: “The Dieline Awards are the benchmark for the consumer packaging industry and our innovative work with Two Farmers truly is industry leading, so to be given this accolade is a huge reward for all the years of development we have put into creating our compostable solutions.”

The Two Farmers crisp packet is one of the latest additions to Parkside’s ever-expanding range of compostable packaging solutions as part of its Park2Nature portfolio.

Source: Company Press Release