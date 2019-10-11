The Parata Max 2 improves workflow by automating the labelling, filling and capping of vials

Image: Parata Max 2 vial-filling robot. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Parata Systems.

Pharmacy automation solutions provider Parata Systems has introduced a next-generation vial-filling robot called Max 2.

Parata Max 2 robot enhances workflow by automating the labelling, filling and capping of vials, enabling to meet the demands of busy pharmacies across all settings.

Designed to reduce costs and medication errors, the Max 2 vial-filling robot can automate up to 80% of a pharmacy’s oral solids with accuracy for drug and dose.

Parata Systems sales and marketing executive vice-president Mark Longley said: “Improving pharmacy workflow can directly increase patient safety.

“The enhancements we made in Max 2 are designed with the pharmacy’s efficiency and accuracy top-of-mind.”

The new Max 2 system features enhanced software with user-friendly navigation, as well as an integrated verification camera to capture the contents of every vial before capping.

The system’s colour-coded LED lights offer visual cues to make pharmacy team members alert when caps and vials should be refilled.

Parata Max 2 system also includes dual touchscreens with on-demand access to training, documentation and requests for service.

It can be connected through the Internet of Things using Parata Pulse that delivers business insights to improve efficiencies.

The new system facilitates automated drug cell calibration for quick and accurate NDC changes. In addition, the new robot includes a 2D barcode scanner to reduce manual NDC entry time.

Parata COO Rocco Volpe said: “Innovation with pharmacy teams in mind is the driving force behind the enhancements we made to Max.

“We’ve listened to our customers and met the needs of the market, combining ease-of-use with the fastest vial-filling and capping solution our customers value.”

Parata Systems offers pharmacy automation solutions, including vial-filling, adherence packaging, and workflow and patient experience solutions.

In December 2018, pharmacy packaging and automation provider TCGRx has acquired pharmacy technology solutions provider Parata Systems.