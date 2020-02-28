The Parata Pass 36 is a new scalable pouch packager designed to allow pharmacies to start their own adherence packaging programme

Parata Systems’ Pass 36 pouch packager. (Credit: Parata Systems)

Parata Systems, a US-based provider of pharmacy automation solutions, has introduced new pouch packager, named Pass 36.

The Parata Pass 36 is claimed to be a low-cost solution with a small footprint and allows pharmacies to start their own adherence packaging programme.

With a quick pouch packaging speed, the machine enables pharmacies to pack all sizes of pouches to meet the growing business demands.

Parata portfolio product management director Collin Blalock said: “Many of our customers want to begin an adherence packaging program, but don’t necessarily have the volume to justify a larger purchase.

“We’ve listened to our customers and met the needs of the market, by offering the PASS 36. It’s just the right size for beginning a pouch packaging program, and it’s scalable, so it won’t hold them back as their business grows.”

Parata’s Pass 36 machine features drag-and-drop editor to customise pouch design

Capable of holding up to 36 canisters (or unique NDCs) at a time, the new pouch packager features flexible and easy-to-use software for a wide range of reporting as well as a drag-and-drop editor to customise pouch design.

Additionally, the machine has an option for the addition of optional complementary products and software to meet the growing demand.

Last year, Parata Systems has introduced a next-generation vial-filling robot, known as Max 2.

The Parata Max 2 robot has been designed to enhance workflow by automating the labelling, filling and capping of vials, allowing the companies to meet the demands of busy pharmacies across all settings.

Designed to reduce costs and medication errors, the new vial-filling robot is capable of automating up to 80% of a pharmacy’s oral solids with accuracy for drug and dose.

Parata Systems is engaged in providing automation solutions, including vial-filling, adherence packaging, and workflow and patient experience solutions for pharmacies.