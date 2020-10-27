The fully-equipped, seven-colour Komori Lithrone GX40 offset press will enable PaperWorks to expand its capabilities

PaperWorks has installed Komori Lithrone GX40 offset press at Greensboro facility in North Carolina. (Credit: Business Wire)

PaperWorks, a provider of recycled paperboard and folding cartons for packaging applications, has installed a new Komori Lithrone GX40(GLX740) offset press at its Greensboro facility in North Carolina, the US.

PaperWorks acquired the fully-equipped, 41in, seven-colour Lithrone press with multiple coaters from Komori America to boost its capabilities and capacity.

PaperWorks is also aiming to increase print capacity, efficiency in makereadies and production speeds. It is also focusing to improve process controls such as inline colour control, defect detection and automated changeover functions.

Komori GLX740 press, which can accommodate the substrates used in paperboard packaging production, features two coaters that help PaperWorks to provide visual effects as per a customer’s requirement.

PaperWorks to deploy new inline cold foil system to produce high-end cartons

PaperWorks also stated that it will deploy an inline cold foil system by the end of this year to produce high-end cartons with cold foil and the double coaters at the end.

The new inline capability will enable PaperWorks to replace non-sustainable metalised polyester (MetPet) laminated substrates and expensive offline hot stamping.

PaperWorks sales and marketing senior vice president Brandon Clairmon said: “PaperWorks continues to invest in the latest innovative industry technologies to ensure our folding carton converting plants are at the forefront of market differentiation.”

Komori America sales and service executive vice president Mark Milbourn said: “As PaperWorks leverages its history of innovative packaging solutions, we look forward to the value-added packaging they will be able to produce with the GLX740.”

In August 2019, PaperWorks had commissioned new Koenig & Bauer-Iberica 144K die cutters at its facility in Baldwinsville, New York in the US.

PaperWorks provides folding carton solutions for different market sectors such as food, beverage, personal care, home care, nutraceuticals and medical devices.

The company has invested in advanced technology in the last three years to upgrade its paperboard mills and folding carton converting plants.