WCP Solutions will offer Domtar Paper products in Sacramento region. (Credit: WCP Solutions)

Wholesale paper merchant WCP Solutions has extended its partnership with Domtar Paper, an uncoated free-sheet paper producer, to strengthen its offering for commercial printers and creative designers in Sacramento, California, US.

Domtar Paper has franchised WCP Sacramento location for the full line of products. The firm’s products were previously available only in other WCP markets.

However, with the latest agreement, customers in the Sacramento region can use the WCP account manager or the local customer service team to place an order for Domtar products.

WCP Solutions CEO Tom Groves said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Domtar by now offering their products to our customers served by our Sacramento division.”

WCP Solutions to sell various Domtar Paper lines

The partnership also allows WCP Solutions to sell various Domtar Paper lines, including Cougar, Husky, Lynx, Earthchoice, Lettermark, ImagePrint, and Xerox.

WCP president said Ed Allen said: “We have a long history in the paper industry. This expansion allows us to provide even better service to the commercial print community in northern California.”

In August this year, Domtar said it plans to construct a new warehouse and retrofit its existing Kingsport pulp and paper mill in the US, to transition from producing uncoated freesheet paper to manufacturing containerboard product.

As part of this plan, Domtar signed an agreement with Voith to supply equipment to convert the paper machine at its Kingsport mill.

Privately owned WCP Solutions is engaged in providing wholesale paper, envelopes, packaging supplies and equipment, facility supplies and equipment, and foodservice disposables.

It has operations in various locations including Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska.