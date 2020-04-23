Production of plastic-free, flushable and sustainable wet wipes

Aralar site in Amezketa, Spain. (Credit: Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA)

The Spanish paper factory Papel Aralar commissioned Voith and the nonwoven fabric expert Trützschler Nonwovens to deliver a new system for specialty paper production. The PM 5 was developed as a joint project by both companies specifically for the wiping cloth industry. Delivery is planned for September 2020.

The special sustainable feature of the wet-laid machine ordered is that the adult and baby wet wipes it produces are completely plastic-free, flushable and biodegradable, a characteristic that conventional wet wipes do not have.

HydroFormer and AquaJet for high-performance Wet-Laid Spunlacing

Voith supplies the HydroFormer, which is one of the main components of the new system. The HydroFormer technology draws on Voith’s extensive experience in the paper-making and pulp industries. In this technology, the suspension is heavily diluted to produce nonwoven materials made completely of cellulose, a renewable resource. Besides the HydroFormer, the Heidenheim-based technology company also supplies the stock preparation system, a master reel, and the wet end process for the new system constructed in accordance with the Process Line Package (PLP). A comprehensive automation and control package is also included in the delivery.

Trützschler Nonwovens completes the production process with the proven AquaJet technology for spunlacing and a multi-drum dryer. The many years of expertise and experience of the Trützschler company form the basis of the components that have been adapted to the needs of the wet-laid process.

