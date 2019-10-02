The acquisition will fuel STAX’s global expansion, as PCMC’s well-established footprint provides the parts and service network customers need

Image: The acquisition adds reciprocating flow technology to PCMC’s tissue packaging product line offering.Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC), part of the Barry-Wehmiller Converting Solutions Platform, acquired STAX Technologies (STAX), headquartered in Čačak, Serbia. The acquisition adds reciprocating flow technology to PCMC’s tissue packaging product line offering.

STAX is a market leader in the tissue packaging equipment industry, whose core product offerings include wrappers, bundlers, casepackers and palletizers. Since its entrance into the market more than 15 years ago, STAX has built a global customer base and continues to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to the market.

“This marks a new era for PCMC,” said Sergio Casella, PCMC-Italy President. “By adding STAX’s expertise and capabilities, we are the only manufacturer to offer both reciprocating and continuous flow equipment as well as complete solutions from unwinders through palletizers for customers worldwide.”

This acquisition will fuel STAX’s global expansion, as PCMC’s well-established footprint provides the parts and service network customers need in today’s competitive tissue market. “Our field service technicians will now deliver the same exceptional service on STAX equipment like they have on PCMC machines for the last century,” said Casella.

“This new partnership with STAX Technologies provides PCMC with an exciting opportunity to build a stronger, more sustainable global tissue packaging organization,” added Bob Chapman, Barry-Wehmiller Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to working alongside STAX’s team members whom we know will greatly benefit from Barry-Wehmiller’s unique, people-centric culture, financial strength and unwavering commitment to purpose-driven growth.”

Source: Company Press Release