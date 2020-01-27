Pactiv’s expansion of Greensboro facility will help create 25 new jobs in Guilford County

Pactiv is a major foodservice retailer and distributor in North America (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

Food packaging manufacturer and distributor Pactiv is set to invest around $8m to expand its facility in Greensboro of Guilford County in the US state of North Carolina.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said that the expansion will help create 25 new jobs in Guilford County.

Cooper said: “Companies like Pactiv choose to expand in North Carolina because our state has the right ingredients for success: the infrastructure and workforce to help grow their business.”

Pactiv manufactures and distributes foodservice packaging products

Established in 1965, Pactiv is engaged in the production and distribution of foodservice packaging products to its customers.

With advanced technology and innovative new product development capabilities, Pactiv serves foodservice retailer and distributors in North America.

Pactiv operations vice president Fred Mooney said: “It is important for us to grow in areas where there is both a good business climate and an available and skilled and workforce.

“We have found Greensboro, North Carolina to be such a place. Thank you to the City of Greensboro and the State of North Carolina for their continued support of our growth.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce extended the state’s support for Pactiv’s decision on the expansion of the Greensboro facility.

A performance-based grant of $50,000 provided by the One North Carolina Fund will allow Pactiv to carry out its expansion activities in Guilford County.

The One NC Fund offers financial assistance to local governments to boost economic investment and generate jobs in the region.

Other major partners in the project comprise of North Carolina Community College System, Guilford Technical Community College, Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, High Point Economic Development Corporation, Guilford County Workforce Development Board, and the City of Greensboro, in addition to N.C. Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

In 2015, Pactiv also announced the expansion of its operations in Lenoir County, North Carolina.