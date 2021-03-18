The new totes will help minimise the use of single-use packaging for refrigerated grocery and meal-kit delivery

PackIt Fresh’s new line of reusable and fully freezable packaging. (Credit: PRNewswire / PackIt LLC)

US-based PackIt Fresh has introduced a new line of reusable and freezable totes for e-commerce companies, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The new totes have been developed to minimise the use of single-use packaging for refrigerated grocery and meal-kit delivery.

According to the company, the reusable and fully freezable packaging enables to reduce the amount of waste associated with these deliveries, in addition to satisfying the customers’ demands in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

PackIt is offering a new line of reusable and freezable totes in different sizes and custom configurations to meet various requirements.

The company’s tote portfolio includes EcoFreeze Tote, EcoFreeze Ultra Tote, EcoFreeze Tote Liner and Staging Tote.

EcoFreeze Tote is the original freezable tote, which collapses flat and stores overnight until frozen solid.

The tote allows food to stay safe and fresh for up to 15 hours without additional ice or ice packs, in addition to helping to pack full of frozen or refrigerated perishables.

With extended thermal performance, EcoFreeze Ultra Tote enables the creation of a food-safe temperature environment for up to 24 hours.

EcoFreeze Tote Liner is designed to go inside hard plastic crates to make staging and deliveries a breeze, said the company.

Staging Totes feature dual compartments to help fit PackIt Fresh cold totes and ambient items in ambient staging areas, thereby helping to avoid the use of refrigerated areas.

Based in Los Angeles, PackIt is claimed to be the inventor of the world’s original freezable lunch bag.

Last year, the firm started designing custom solutions and products for the grocery and restaurant delivery industries.