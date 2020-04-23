The new thermal packaging solution allows to ship medications and therapies with different temperature requirements in the same container

PTG has launched new dual temperature pharmaceutical shipping solution. (Credit: Ulrike Leone from Pixabay)

Packaging Technology Group (PTG) has expanded its TRUEtemp Naturals cellulose products with the introduction of a new dual temperature thermal packaging solution.

Based in Fall River of Massachusetts, PTG provides thermal packaging solutions for the customers in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector.

The company has used sustainable materials to develop the new dual temperature pharmaceutical shipping solution.

PTG said that the new shipper is part of the TRUEtemp Naturals cellulose line of 100% curbside recyclable and repulpable products, which are used by various pharmaceutical companies.

The new pre-qualified and sustainable thermal solution enables to ship medications and therapies with different temperature requirements in the same container.

The shipper facilitates the travelling of one of the medications in the frozen condition, while the other in the refrigerated condition.

PTG’s dual temperature shipper is suitable for complex immunotherapies demonstrated to be effective in combating certain cancers and other diseases.

The option to ship medications with two different temperature profiles together enables to better serve the intended patients, as well as reduce shipping costs and assembly training.

PTG also said that the new dual temperature thermal packaging solution supports its S4 value proposition.

PTG chief operating officer Tom Lawlor said: “Sustainability is a top priority for most pharmaceutical companies, and we are proud to offer this unique, curbside recyclable solution.

“PTG is committed to developing packaging designed to improve and simplify shipping solutions for critical temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals while meeting corporate sustainability goals.”

In January, PTG announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky in April this year.

The new manufacturing facility enables PTG to expand capacity and product portfolio, in addition to creating around 40 new jobs in the region.