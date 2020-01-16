PTG offers thermal packaging solutions for the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector

PTG provides thermal packaging solutions for the customers in biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector (Credit: moritz320 from Pixabay)

Packaging Technology Group (PTG) is set to open a new manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky in April this year.

PTG designs, engineers and supplies thermal packaging solutions for the customers in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector.

The new manufacturing facility will enable PTG to expand capacity and product portfolio, in addition to creating around 40 new jobs in the region.

PTG CEO Bill Blezard said: “We are very grateful for Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) for their support in the great state of Kentucky.

“This new location reinforces our continued commitment to our clients and partners in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industry.”

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said: “Our world-class logistics hub continues to attract new businesses seeking to optimise product delivery around the globe and provides unsurpassed end-of-runway capacity to meet the specialized needs of companies in our advanced manufacturing and ageing innovation and health clusters.”

Since 15 years, PTG has been providing advanced and temperature-sensitive thermal shipping solutions for multiple major pharmaceutical and biologics companies.

The company continues to develop, qualify, and introduce both custom and off-the-shelf shipping solutions.

Recently, the firm introduced new thermo-efficient, 100% curbside recyclable and environmentally sustainable solutions called TRUEtemp Naturals cellulose.

The TRUEtemp Naturals cellulose shippers have been developed by using a unique and curbside recyclable insulating fibre that includes layers offering to protect against impact and temperature fluctuation

PTG chief operating officer Thomas Lawlor said: “Pharma cold-chain logistics is predicted to grow to $18 billion by 2022 as the demand for temperature-sensitive health care products continue. We have made significant investments in our infrastructure, team, production, and lab equipment, and this expansion was a natural next step.”

