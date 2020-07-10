ProMach expects the deal to expand its capabilities into the filling of cups and trays while complementing its existing solutions

ProMach acquires US-based filling and sealing solutions provider Modern Packaging. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Packaging machinery solutions provider ProMach has acquired Modern Packaging, a US-based manufacturer of filling and sealing solutions for the food and dairy industries, for an undisclosed amount.

ProMach expects the deal to expand its capabilities into the filling of cups and trays while complementing its existing filling solutions for bottles and other rigid containers.

Modern Packaging is engaged in designing and manufacturing stainless steel equipment for filling, heat sealing, overcapping, loading, and denesting premade cups and trays as well as a gas flush, HEPA, Clean in Place (CIP), and Sterilisation in Place (SIP) systems.

The firm offers filling systems in fully enclosed, ultra-clean, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) with gas flush, or aseptic configurations.

ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson said: “Modern expands our keystone filling capabilities, giving ProMach even more options to provide our customers where processing and packaging converge on the production line.

“Modern provides innovative solutions in key segments like the growing snack food market where SKUs continue to grow with better-for-you, single-serve, meal replacement, and combination snacks gaining significant traction on both physical and online store shelves.”

Modern Packaging to join ProMach’s Filling Business Line

With the completion of the transaction, Modern Packaging will join ProMach’s Filling Business Line together with existing ProMach product brands Pacific and Federal.

ProMach said it plans to continue to invest in Modern’s facility in New York, US to strengthen product line up and accelerate growth in key markets.

Modern Packaging co-founder Syed (Zaki) Hossain said: “ProMach’s vision for strong, entrepreneurial companies backed by its unique systems and resources means Modern can continue to expand our business and bring both new and existing customers around the globe a more complete offering that spans across the entire packaging line, including complete turnkey packaging lines downstream of Modern’s innovative filling technology.”

Last year, ProMach announced the acquisition of Canada-based labelling and coding solutions provider Jet Label & Packaging.