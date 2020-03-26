EnvyPak continues to produce packaging components for hospitals and testing laboratories to control the COVID-19

Ohio-based EnvyPak announced that it has providing clearing packaging products to help industries seeking to manage the impacts of COVID-19, a disease caused due to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The company continues to manufacture packaging components for the hospitals, testing laboratories, and other organisations to better restrict the spread of COVID-19.

At present, the company is supplying clear specialty packaging items for the retail, medical, industrial, and mailing industries.

EnvyPak is offering clear pouches pockets and adhesive-backed sleeves with and without print for the customers in the healthcare and medical supplies packaging segment.

The company is providing adhesive-backed CD holders for the testing laboratories, which manufacture COVID-19 test kits. It is also providing CD holders for the utilities.

EnvyPak is supplying CD holders, and clear pouches with and without print for the radiation therapy applications.

It is also supplying clear envelopes and mailing supplies with and without print for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Graphic designers, printers, and mail houses are crucial for the better functioning of the USPS.

EnvyPak also said that the company is also in a better position to supply durable and clear polypropylene packaging products for other essential businesses to support them in the fight against COVID-19.

EnvyPak president Michele Cole said: “We are considered an essential business because we manufacture packaging products for the Medical and other related service industries. We’re continuing normal EnvyPak production to meet the critical needs of our customers.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our own employees, customers, and vendors.”

“EnvyPak excels at manufacturing and supplying crystal clear, protective packaging for test kits and other products. We love supporting businesses that can provide front-line support to fight this virus.”

Recently, Clearwater Paper reported a significant increase in demand for its essential goods, as a result of the recent outbreak of COVID-19.