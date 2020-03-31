Detmold will supply millions of respirator and surgical masks to the South Australian and Federal Governments

South Australian packaging company Detmold Group will produce face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 disease. (Credit: Detmold Group)

South Australian packaging company Detmold Group has secured contracts for the manufacturing of respirator and surgical masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 disease.

The company has decided to recruit up to 160 additional employees to manufacture millions of respirator and surgical masks for the South Australian and Federal Governments.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said: “Through this partnership we can be confident we will have an uninterrupted supply of respirator and surgical masks to provide our doctors and nurses working on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.”

Detmold will produce around 145 million masks at its Brompton manufacturing facility

Under the contracts, Detmold will produce around 145 million masks at its Brompton manufacturing facility in Adelaide.

The company will supply around 45 million masks to the SA Health, and up to 100 million masks to the Federal Government’s National Medical Stockpile.

Detmold plans to install specialised machinery at the Brompton manufacturing facility to meet the production requirements.

The company aims to commence production at the facility in May this year.

The significant investment in local manufacturing capability will allow the company to increase the supply of critical personal protective equipment for the medical industry and all Australians.

Detmold CEO Alf Ianniello said: “Detmold is a South Australian company with a long history of employing locals, so to be able to assist with both flattening the curve in this time of crisis and helping keep South Australians in work is immensely rewarding.

“Work has already commenced on the manufacturing facility which is located in Brompton, South Australia and production will start by May of this year.”

Separately, Dura-Pack announced that it has expanded its production capacity of flexible food packaging bags and pouches, as coronavirus severely impacted the global supply chain.