The latest move is the first component of Crown’s water stewardship strategy

Water is a major resource in the beverage can manufacturing process (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Rigid packaging solutions provider Crown Holdings has announced a new commitment of 20% reduction in water usage by 2025.

As part of its new environmental sustainability goal, the company will decrease the usage of water in its global operations by 20% from 2019 levels by the end of 2025.

The move will help the company to reduce water usage by more than 500 million gallons per annum.

Crown’s latest goal will help advance water usage reduction activities, which have been carrying in its global facilities since 2016.

Crown chief operating officer and executive vice president Jerry Gifford said: “With the accomplishment of our first external sustainability goals well within our reach by the end of 2020, we are raising the bar for our future performance targets.

“Establishing an ambitious water usage reduction goal is an example of that in action and represents only one piece of a larger water stewardship strategy that will be announced later this year.”

Water is primarily used during the manufacturing process of beverage can

Water is mainly used during the manufacturing process of beverage can. The company’s 54 beverage can plants across the globe will implement efficiency improvements to reach the targeted water reductions.

The improvements are being carried out at the facilities will serve as best practices for water utilisation. In addition, the improvements will be shared across the company to enhance progress.

Crown global sustainability and regulatory affairs vice president Dr John Rost said:”Crown remains committed to reducing the environmental impact of its global operations and decreasing water usage is the next logical step for our sustainability journey. It also aligns us with a leading material issue for our customers and among our peers.”

Via its subsidiaries, Crown provides rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies. It also provides transit and protective packaging products, as well as equipment and services to a range of end markets.

