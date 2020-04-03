The company will temporarily idle both paper machines and sheet-converting operation at Jackson facility

The economic downtime is expected to reduce paper production by around 70,000 tonnes at Jackson mill. (Credit: ChrisFiedler from Pixabay)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) has unveiled plans to take economic downtime at its Jackson uncoated freshsheet mill in Alabama, US.

The company has decided to temporarily idle both paper machines, as well as the sheet-converting operation at the facility between May and June months.

The economic downtime is expected to reduce paper production by around 70,000 tonnes at the mill.

Jackson uncoated freshsheet mill is slated to begin operations on 6 July this year, said the company.

PCA will continue to operate its paper mill in International Falls, Minnesota

PCA will continue to operate its paper mill at capacity located in International Falls of Minnesota during this period. PCA said that it anticipates inventory to be at appropriate levels after this downtime.

Boise Paper vice president Paul LeBlanc said: “Due to the effects of the COVID-19 virus pandemic on paper consumption in schools, offices and businesses it’s critical that we balance the supply of our Boise Paper products with our customers’ demand for them.

“Unprecedented market conditions brought about by the measures required to help control the spread of the COVID-19 virus have made this business decision necessary to manage our paper business during these challenging times.”

PCA is claimed to be the third-largest producer of containerboard products, as well as the third-largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. The company has eight mills and 95 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

In April 2018, PCA had broken a ground on its new full-line corrugated facility in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The new facility has been developed to replace the company’s existing plant in Colby.