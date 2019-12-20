Paccor showed the first Digimarc Barcode-enabled clear PET thermoform tray during the triennial K-2019 trade fair in Düsseldorf

The barcode helps to detect of opaque, carbon-black and other difficult-to-recycle objects (Credit Pixabay/ OpenClipart-Vectors)

Sustainable plastic packaging solutions provider Paccor has joined Digimarc partner programme to build circular economy.

Paccor has entered into a global partnership with Digimar to deploy digital watermarks to enhance the sorting of plastics.

Recently, Paccor showed the first Digimarc Barcode-enabled clear PET thermoform tray during the triennial K-2019 trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Digimarc chief evangelist Larry Logan said: “PACCOR’s strong conviction and leadership position in sustainable solutions makes them an ideal partner to further evolve our technology in plastic packaging formats.

“We will continue to work closely with PACCOR to optimize Digimarc Barcode for the challenging conditions in industrial recycling facilities.”

The barcode enables to detect opaque, carbon-black and other difficult-to-recycle objects

By incorporating a subtle Digimarc Barcode into a plastic mould, each plastic object secured from the mould features a digital recycling passport.

An unlimited data can be connected to the object, including manufacturer, product SKU, prior use such as food versus non-food, and the plastic composition, said the company.

The barcode will also help detect opaque, carbon-black and other difficult-to-recycle objects, enabling to increase both the quantity and quality of recyclates required to meet regulatory requirements and corporate pledges.

Paccor chief commercial officer Nicolas Lorenz said: “As a Digimarc Partner, PACCOR looks forward to our continued cooperation to leverage Digimarc’s technology to speed the transition to a circular economy for plastics.

“We also are pleased to support the industry-led ‘HolyGrail 2.0’ initiative towards digital watermarking as the harmonized approach to delivering superior sorting in recycling facilities.”

In March this year, Paccor introduced its new lightweight bottle closures with 13% less plastic. The next-generation lighter bottle closures with a new design will allow Paccor to more effectively protect the environment.

Paccor provides sustainable plastic packaging solutions for the customers in the consumer, food service, food and non-food markets.