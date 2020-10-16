Misha Riveros will oversee the global company’s business development and research & development teams, reporting to company President, Steve Foster

PAC Worldwide names new vice president of innovation. (Credit: PAC Worldwide, Inc.)

Misha Riveros, a packaging and manufacturing executive with a wealth of international experience, has joined PAC Worldwide as Vice-President of Innovation. She will oversee the global company’s business development and research & development teams, reporting to company President, Steve Foster.

Ms. Riveros brings considerable expertise in product development, including plastics and paper materials, in categories ranging from automotive to fragrances. She most recently served as Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for a Montreal-based packaging company focused on sustainable products.

Over her 20-plus year career, the multi-lingual executive has led growth initiatives at a number of multinational companies, including General Electric, Alcoa, and Rexam. She was named among the “Top 10 Most Influential Women in Mexico” by Expansion magazine and is a Certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

“Misha’s demonstrated ability to bring people and resources together to create continuous improvement and impact makes her an ideal leader for PAC Worldwide,” said Mr. Foster. “She has excelled in every professional role she has ever held, and I’m looking forward to supporting her as she helps guide PAC’s continued growth.”

Ms. Riveros is a mechanical engineer who earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She also studied at the University of Miami.

Source: Company Press Release