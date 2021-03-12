The new manufacturing facility, which is expected to create 400 jobs, is slated to be opened in summer this year

PAC Worldwide provides protective mailers and specialty packaging for courier, e-commerce, fulfilment and distribution markets. (Credit: Jens P. Raak from Pixabay)

PAC Worldwide, a provider of custom packaging solutions, has announced an investment of around $47m to open its first manufacturing facility in Georgia, US.

The advanced manufacturing facility, which is expected to create 400 jobs, is slated to be opened in summer this year.

PAC Worldwide will conduct operations from an existing 500,000ft² facility located in Union City, Georgia.

The company will recruit employees for positions in manufacturing, logistics, and customer experience.

The positions consist of department leaders, supervisors, engineers, operators, warehouse associates, machine packers, and other career roles.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said: “I thank PAC Worldwide for their commitment to creating hundreds of solid manufacturing jobs for the hardworking Georgians of Fulton County.

“I’m confident the state’s central position in the Southeast, along with our highly skilled workforce will help PAC Worldwide better serve their customers.”

Established in 1975, Seattle-based PAC Worldwide is engaged in the development, manufacturing and automating of packaging solutions for a range of customers.

The company offers protective mailers and speciality packaging for the courier, e-commerce, fulfilment and distribution markets.

With over 1,900 team members, PAC Worldwide conducts operations in the US, UK, Mexico, and Malaysia.

PAC Worldwide president Steve Foster said: “The proximity to customers, key suppliers, and a deep labour pool were all compelling reasons to make greater Atlanta part of our US footprint.”

In April last year, PAC Worldwide entered into a recycling partnership with Trex Company to boost its sustainable efforts.