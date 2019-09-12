The firm revealed its Holzminden plant has been earmarked for installation of a furnace with new glassmaking technology

Owens-Illinois will install a furnace with new glassmaking technology at its Holzminden facility in Germany (Credit: Owens-Illinois)

Glass packaging provider Owens-Illinois (O-I) is set to install a furnace with new glassmaking technology at its Holzminden facility in Germany.

Last month, the company unveiled plans to install an additional furnace, which is based on O-I’s Magma technology.

O-I Europe president Vitaliano Torno said: “The MAGMA technology enables us to define a new way of making glass to better serve our customers and bring more options and flexibility to production.”

The furnace with new glassmaking technology will be installed at O-I’s existing factory in Lower Saxony

The furnace with new glassmaking technology, along with a flexible production line, is set to be installed at O-I’s existing factory in Lower Saxony.

Magma technology, which was first revealed in November 2018, has been successfully running at O-I’s US plant in Streator, Illinois.

O-I said that the new equipment in Holzminden represents the next step towards full commercialisation by increasing the production volume and enabling it to enhance testing intensity and scope.

Designed to re-imagine glassmaking with transformational technology and new processes, the Magma tech will facilitate ultra-flexible glass production that can be expanded quickly with low capital intensity.

O-I Germany manufacturing leader Reiner Zinnecker said: “It is great news that our highly flexible and technically advanced plant has been selected for such breakthrough technology. We are excited to be at the forefront of driving innovation in the glass industry.

“Our team of highly-skilled employees is eager to play a key role in achieving O-I’s vision for the future of glassmaking.”

In March this year, O-I announced an investment of more than $60m (£48.6m) to expand its Gironcourt facility in France.

The investment in the European glass operation will allow O-I to meet the growing demand from customers for sustainable packaging solutions in the region. O-I will use the investment to construct a new furnace at the French plant.

Based in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I provides glass packaging solutions to the customers in the food and beverage industries.