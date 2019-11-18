The custom covers provided by SunDance will help protect important contents of customers' brands

Image: Casebound menu board, beverage menu and check presenter. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / SunDance.

Orlando-based SunDance has expanded its brand packaging solutions with the introduction of custom covers.

Recently, the company has purchased a Zechini Roby Junior 2 casemaker for the creation of personalised hard covers, which protect the important contents of the customers’ brands.

The company now provides custom covers, cases and binders to enhance brands’ marketing materials

The new capabilities of the company will help provide a special branded touch to the marketing materials of the businesses, restaurants, hotels and non-profits.

SunDance president JohnHenry Ruggieri said: “We’re always looking for ways to help our customers create memorable brand experiences with print products.

“Now, customers will be able to enhance their brand’s image and marketing materials with a beautiful cover.”

Zechini Roby Junior 2 is a compact semi-automatic casemaker that can create personalised hard covers

The Roby Junior 2 is a compact semi-automatic casemaker, which is suitable for short and medium runs. SunDance said that Roby Junior 2 is a practical solution for small quantities.

With advanced capabilities, SunDance holds the capacity to manufacture custom book binders, book hard covers, menus covers, boxes and others.

The machine will allow the company to handle up to three pieces that are standard for book covers, and up to five pieces for special jobs.

SunDance will also work with different types of materials such as paper, textile, leather and photographic paper, in addition to cases, covers and binders.

Ruggieri further added: “We look forward to working with our customers to create custom covers that will enhance their brand.”

SunDance is a marketing, mail, design and print company that provides cost-effective and timely solutions to the customers. The company operates a facility in Central Florida.

Earlier this year, SunDance invested in a new EHD Series Kluge die cutter and foil stamper to enhance its production capabilities.

The Kluge EHD will help execute several finishing tasks, including foil stamping, die-cutting, kiss-cutting, embossing, debossing, perforating and scoring.