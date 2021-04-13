Packaging Matters aims to use Origin Materials’ carbon-negative PET to produce packaging products for fresh fruits, vegetables and salads

Packaging Matters will use carbon-negative PET to produce packaging products for fresh fruits, vegetables, and salads. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Carbon negative materials company Origin Materials has collaborated with packaging solutions provider Packaging Matters to develop advanced carbon-negative packaging solutions such as polyethylene furanoate (PEF).

Earlier, Packaging Matters signed a supply agreement to purchase sustainable carbon-negative PET from Origin Materials for the creation of next-generation packaging

The partnership mainly helps to commercialise PEF, a next-generation polymer with enhanced barrier properties, and degradability for packaging.

Origin Materials’ technology platform, which is based on sustainable wood residues, is believed to produce carbon-negative FDCA, the precursor to PEF.

The technology platform has the potential to convert inexpensive, sustainable wood residues into carbon-negative materials, which will help produce a range of end products such as clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting and toys.

Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley said: “Partnering with Packaging Matters is a natural fit because by creating better-performing, carbon-negative packaging solutions together, we aim to deliver what the most innovative companies in the world are demanding and to show the packaging industry the path to a low-carbon future.”

Origin Materials will provide sustainable carbon-negative PET to Packaging Matters, under the initial phase of the partnership.

Origin Materials’ sustainable carbon-negative PET is physically and chemically similar to petroleum-based PET, creating an equally recyclable solution within the existing recycling infrastructure.

Packaging Matters aims to use Origin Materials’ sustainable carbon-negative PET in its Visalia facility in California to produce packaging products for fresh fruits, vegetables and salads.

Packaging Matters founders and CEO Chuck Buff said: “By partnering with Origin Materials and purchasing sustainable carbon-negative PET, we are one step closer to achieving our goal of delivering a carbon neutral packaging solution that drops in seamlessly to the existing recycling infrastructure.”