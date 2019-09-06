The new facility in Alderley Park will focus on developing the latest digital pharma packaging products

Image: Origin opens facility in UK Alderley Park to work with pharma start-ups. Photo: Courtesy of Origin Pharma Packaging.

Pharmaceutical solutions provider Origin Pharma Packaging has announced the opening of a second UK facility in Alderley Park, a modern science campus in England.

The company has made a substantial investment in its New Product Development and Innovation department at its headquarters in Melton, East Riding of Yorkshire, over the past 24 months.

The new facility in Alderley Park will focus on developing the latest digital pharma packaging products.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the biotech and life science segments will have on-site access to the company’s packaging technologists who are involved in digital secondary packaging, compliant primary packaging and child-resistant design.

Origin will introduce pharma start-ups to the latest digital products

Origin will also introduce pharma start-ups at the new Alderley Park facility to the latest digital products, including Smart-I, an advanced anti-counterfeiting solution that uses patented perennial encryption technology to prevent the duplication of data and improve security.

CliniWatch, which has been designed recently for clinical trials, is also one of the core offerings in Origin’s digital portfolio allowing secure communication between the patient and the associated packaging or medical device.

Origin global head of marketing Rich Quelch said: “Alderley Park was the natural choice for Origin to open its next strategic UK office, helping us to create strong partnerships on the ground with emerging UK pharma start-ups, in addition to our ever-expanding global network of clients.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to support the next generation of UK pharma companies and create accessibility for them to drop in and engage with our packaging technologists.”

The company will continue to increase its team and capacity at Alderley Park over the coming 24 to 36 months based on the needs of surrounding partners.

Origin head of innovation and digital Graham Howieson said: “I am extremely pleased to be joining the board of Origin, a company with an outstanding industry-wide reputation for delivering the next generation of packaging solutions.

“Origin is now poised for its next stage of growth, propelled by new innovative smart packaging techniques utilising data encryption software and the opening of its brand-new facility at Alderley Park, the largest and best invested life science R&D facilities in the UK.”