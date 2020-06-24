The 2DegreesCooler will provide biopolymer films for food services and consumer packaged goods applications

The 2DegreesCooler will offer biopolymer films for food services and CPG applications. (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

Minneapolis-based Organix Solutions has launched a new venture, 2DegreesCooler, to provide industry-specific biopolymer film solutions.

The new unit will focus on producing sustainable flexible packaging solutions using biopolymer films for food services and consumer packaged goods (CPG) applications.

2DegreesCooler will offer functional and cost-effective alternatives to plastic

The new venture, which is an extension to Organix, will provide industry-specific biopolymer film solutions to clients in the requirement of functional and cost-effective alternatives to plastic.

The 2DegreesCooler is said to bring together industry and technical expertise, supply chain partnerships, and CPG/Food brand relationships to advance material innovation for compostable alternatives for multi-layer packaging.

Sustainable biopolymers are suitable for use in food packaging and CPG applications to meet or outpace barrier protection standards against oxygen and moisture, in addition to offering visually impactful surfaces to apply labels and branding.

Organix Solutions product development senior vice president Stuart MacDonald said: “We have invested heavily in biopolymer solutions for organics waste collection and TUV-certified soil biodegradable mulch films, delivering positive economic benefits to both the waste and agriculture industries respectively.

“The 2DegreesCooler venture allows us to expand beyond residential co-collection and agriculture films into the next frontier of sustainability: consumer packaging. That includes food packaging, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and e-commerce shipping.”

Organix Solutions, a provider of residential and commercial organic material recovery systems, significantly invested in biopolymer solutions for organics waste collection and TUV-certified soil biodegradable mulch films.

