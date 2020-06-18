Scale-up in production will include the use of an Optima high-speed vial filling line

Optima supports Catalent with new high-speed vial filling line. (Credit: Optima)

Optima Group welcomes Catalent’s recent announcement that it has signed an agreement with a major global pharmaceutical company to accelerate availability of manufacturing capacity and prepare for large-scale commercial manufacturing of a lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19 at Catalent’s facility in Bloomington, Indiana.

Scale-up in production will include the use of an Optima high-speed vial filling line.

“Our employees are working rapidly to bring the completed vial line to Catalent’s biologics site in the United States. We are very pleased to be able to contribute to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and to support Catalent in increasing its production capacities,” says Gerhard Breu, Chairman of the Optima Pharma Division.

A wide variety of process steps are required for the filling of vaccines – from washing and sterilizing the vials to filling and closing. All system components are tested and accepted as part of the CSPE approach at Optima in Schwaebisch Hall.

Source: Company Press Release