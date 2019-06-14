Canadian province Ontario has announced the launch of a Compostable Products Technical Working Group, as part of its efforts to tackle plastic litter and waste.

Image: Ontario has launched working group to tackle plastic litter and waste. Photo: courtesy of andhu / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

The working group, which will include experts from municipalities, industry and the waste management sector, will frame rules for compostable packaging materials in Ontario and make these materials accepted by existing and emerging green bin programmes across the province.

Ontario environment, conservation and parks minister Rod Phillips said: “We know Ontarians want to use more eco-friendly materials and reduce the amount of plastic litter and waste.

“By working with municipalities, product producers and private composting facilities we will build consensus around requirements and set clear rules around compostable products and packaging to ensure they don’t end up in landfills and are accepted in green bin programs.”

Ontario aims to reduce plastic litter and waste through motivating producers of products and packaging to replace items that often create plastic waste, including coffee pods, cutlery, cups and take-out containers.

According to Ontario, compostable products and packaging such as compostable coffee pods are already available in the province but are currently not accepted in most municipal green bin programmes and are instead often redirected to landfills.

The working group will meet in the summer to make recommendations to the government on setting provincial requirements for compostable products and packaging.

Preparing clear rules to support compostable products and packaging is a major commitment of the Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan to control plastic litter and waste in the province.

Phillips further added: “We will give the people of Ontario more opportunities to do their part to reduce waste, whether at home, at work or on the go.”

Recently, the Canadian province has appointed David Lindsay as a special advisor on Recycling and Plastic Waste initiative to solve plastic litter and waste, as well as revamp recycling.

Lindsay will submit a report to the Canadian Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks Rod Phillips on tackling plastic waste and litter, improve recycling and increase products that can be dumped into the blue box, as well as make producers to manage plastic and other packaging at end-of-life.