OneCircle has collaborated with Kwaliflex Food Recycling to boost circular economy. (Credit: OneCircle)

OneCircle, earlier known as Lightweight Containers, has entered into a recycling partnership with Kwaliflex Food Recycling to boost the circular economy.

OneCircle is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of KeyKeg and UniKeg products. UniKeg is claimed to be a plastic keg for beverages.

Kwaliflex is said to be one of the largest processors of residual waste streams from the food and beverage industry in Western Europe. It will now cooperate to recycle used KeyKegs.

Based in Den Helder, the Netherlands, OneCircle produces KeyKeg sustainable PET keg range. They are designed to offer better protection for draught beverages. Upon use, the empty kegs will be collected and recycled.

Four years back, OneCircle collection community was launched to establish and implement collection networks for its used kegs in more countries to support recycling and use the raw materials again.

OneCircle has already commenced collection in the Netherlands, the UK, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland, France and Belgium. It is also planning to establish effective networks in other countries across the world.

OneCircle CTO Bert Hanssen said: “Ahead of upcoming European regulations, OneCircle is committed to increasing the use of recycled materials in its kegs. That is why we have taken the initiative and created our own collection hubs to boost the recycling of our products alongside existing waste streams.”

Kwaliflex is involved in the processing of all kinds of rejected food and beverages, as well as turning them into green energy using a bio fermenter.

At present, the company is producing green power to meet the energy requirements of over 12,500 households. Bio fermenter also enables to produce other residual products for use in customisable soil enrichment products.

In addition, Kwaliflex has invested in the recycling of different food and beverage packaging by developing machinery and establishing a network of material recyclers for further material processing.

Kwaliflex CEO Pieter Smits said: “Originating from the agricultural industry, we have focussed more and more on food and beverage waste processing and became one of the biggest and most reliable partners for major brands. As a result, we also had to find a solution for the responsible recycling of packaging like cartons, glass and plastic bottles, steel kegs and plastic kegs.”