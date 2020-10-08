The filling machine from SIG will enable Olympia Dairy to introduce its products in the retail sector while meeting the requirements of the retailers and eco-friendly consumers for sustainable packaging

Olympia Dairy opened the retail distribution channel using the new filling machine. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.)

Olympia Dairy has installed a CFA 812 filling machine from SIG, a systems and solutions provider for aseptic packaging.

Olympia Dairy caters to the customers in the foodservice industry by providing its dairy products in large-sized plastic and glass bottles to hotel and catering firms.

The new packaging and filling technology will enable Olympia Dairy to introduce its products in the retail sector while meeting the requirements of the retailers and eco-friendly consumers for sustainable packaging.

The new filling machine from SIG provides high flexibility without compromising on speed and output.

CFA 812 filling machine can produce 12,000 packs per hour

SIG said that the new equipment offers customers with over 70 different packaging options with a combination of packaging formats, volume sizes, openings and packaging materials. It can produce 12,000 packs per hour.

Olympia Dairy CEO Kris Huygh said: “Our new partnership with SIG opens up many opportunities in the retail sector and will put Olympia Dairy in a strong position within the European dairy market.

“By choosing the most forward-looking, futureproof and sustainable packaging, we can provide our modern consumers with the very best in terms of sophistication, convenience and minimal environmental impact.

“We now have the flexibility to stay one step ahead in retail with so many options available on one filling machine.”

The dairy firm now has the option to use SIG’s sustainable packaging material options that include EcoPlus and Signature packaging material.

