KCD designs and develops complex packaging systems for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical therapies

Oliver Healthcare Packaging has acquired Kansas City Design. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Oliver Healthcare Packaging’s new business unit Oliver Design has acquired product and packaging design firm Kansas City Design (KCD) for an undisclosed sum.

KCD has proficiency in the design and development of complex packaging systems for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical therapies.

The company offers advanced packaging solutions for therapies, including cold form foil, blister packaging, prefilled syringes, autoinjectors, transdermal and microneedle patches, wearable devices and other biomedical therapeutic applications.

KCD has been serving customers in the life sciences industry since 2004

Since 2004, KCD has been serving customers in the life sciences industry from its design centre in Lambertville of New Jersey.

Oliver Healthcare Packaging president and CEO Michael Benevento said: “Over the last 15 years, KCD has earned a reputation for their talented design team and creative approach to difficult packaging challenges.

“Through this acquisition, Oliver will offer investment and scalability to KCD, making their innovative solutions available to more customers in the biopharma industry as they develop critical patient therapies.”

Oliver Design will focus on continuing technical design and production capabilities, in addition to developing long-term plans to expand its service offerings to both current and future customers.

As per terms of the deal, KCD founder William Arnold will join Oliver Design as the creative director.

Arnold said: “Oliver Design presents tremendous opportunities for customers and this will be an exciting venture as we combine our design expertise with the breadth and depth of Oliver Design.”

Oliver Design, which focuses on biopharmaceutical and biomedical device applications, has a comprehensive set of prototype, quick-turn, and short-run production capabilities to facilitate speed to market for companies focusing on bringing therapies to patients.

Oliver Healthcare Packaging offers sterile barrier packaging solutions such as sterile-grade die-cut lid, roll stock, HDPE card, and pouch products to the medical device and pharmaceutical markets.

In January 2019, Oliver Healthcare Packaging acquired US-based medical packaging provider CleanCut Technologies for an undisclosed sum.